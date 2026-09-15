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LaLiga: Real Madrid stars Bellingham, Vinicius dump F1 luxury, shift focus to Barcelona title race

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:57 - 15 September 2026
LaLiga: Real Madrid stars shift focus to Barcelona after F1 paddock timeout
LaLiga: Real Madrid stars shift focus to Barcelona after F1 paddock timeout
After partying with celebrity partners at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix paddock, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Eduardo Camavinga return to business as Real Madrid travel to Elche tonight.
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  • The F1 Timeout: Real Madrid's core players enjoyed a high-profile break at the Spanish Grand Prix, with Vinícius Jr arriving with his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca, and Jude Bellingham attending alongside his brother Jobe.

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  • The Domestic Chase: Following a dominant 4-1 home victory over Rayo Vallecano, Los Blancos are desperate to secure another three points tonight to erase the narrow gap at the top of the table.

  • The Barca Pressure: With Hansi Flick's high-flying Barcelona not scheduled to play until Wednesday night, Jose Mourinho's men have a golden opportunity to pile immense pressure on their eternal rivals.

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The holiday is officially over for Real Madrid's biggest superstars as the fierce battle for domestic supremacy returns to centre stage tonight.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid travel to Elche CF tonight, Tuesday, at 8:30 PM WAT, knowing that any slip-up will hand a massive advantage to their bitter rivals FC Barcelona.

Los Blancos are desperate to secure all three points away from home to close the tight three-point gap at the top of the table behind league leaders Barcelona, who play their game on Wednesday.

The pressure is high on the squad following a fun weekend where several top first-team players were spotted enjoying a high-profile timeout at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix paddock right in Madrid.

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Paddock Glamour: Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, and Camavinga cause internet storm

Real Madrid players completely stole the show at the Madring F1 circuit over the weekend.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior turned heads on the red carpet after turning up alongside his girlfriend, influencer Virginia Fonseca.

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Jude Bellingham was also spotted at the VIP paddock alongside his brother Jobe Bellingham, while Eduardo Camavinga, defender Ibrahima Konaté, and new signing Yan Diomande joined the contingent to enjoy the racing action before returning to intense training.

However, with the floodlights shining bright tonight, the celebrity lifestyle has been completely put on hold as Mourinho demands absolute concentration from his superstar trio.

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The Barcelona Chase: Real Madrid hunting for consecutive league wins

Real Madrid enter tonight's clash with high morale after successfully bouncing back to winning ways with a dominant 4-1 home victory against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

In that fierce encounter, French talisman Kylian Mbappe fired home a brilliant brace, while Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham added the other goals to secure the comfortable win.

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With local rivals Barcelona still maintaining a slim lead in the title race, Madrid cannot afford to drop points against a winless Elche side fighting for survival.

Mourinho is expected to field an aggressive starting lineup, relying heavily on the refreshed energy of Bellingham and Vinicius Jr to dismantle the host's defence early in the first half.

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