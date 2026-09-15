‘He was dominating Europe’ - Morata believes Yamal deserves to win Ballon d'Or award

Spain captain Álvaro Morata has endorsed his international teammate Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or award.

The La Masia product has already amassed an impressive collection of eight major trophies, including a domestic treble with Barcelona in the 2024-25 season.

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After helping Spain win Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, Yamal became the youngest player ever to win both of international football's most coveted titles.

The winger has continued his impressive form this season, scoring six goals in five La Liga games, including a brace in Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Levante last weekend.

Morata tips Yamal for Ballon d'Or award

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Speaking to Cadena COPE, Morata, who recently joined Segunda Division side Leganés, discussed the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

The veteran striker firmly believes Spanish talent deserves the highest recognition and placed Yamal in the same elite category as established stars like Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Kylian Mbappe.

Alvaro Morata || imago

Morata highlighted the 16-year-old's professionalism and intelligence, aspects he feels are often overlooked by the public.

"He is much smarter and far more hard-working than many people think, in terms of how he studies matches and how he prepares for them," Morata explained.

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Recalling Yamal's explosive arrival on the international scene, the former national team skipper expressed his admiration.

"He was dominating Europe at 16 years of age, and what I have seen with my own eyes is truly incredible," he added.

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago

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The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26.