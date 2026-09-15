I won't give Yamal — Former Ballon d'Or winner shuts down 19-year-old's chances

Former Ballon d’Or winner Lothar Matthäus has dismissed Lamine Yamal’s chances of claiming the 2026 award, insisting it was not the Barcelona teenager’s year despite major team success.

Yamal is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders alongside Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé, with Lionel Messi, Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also expected to be in the wider conversation.

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Matthäus, however, remains unconvinced. Speaking about the 19-year-old’s claims to Sky Germany, the Bayern Munich legend said:

Yamal scores brace for Barcelona || Imago

“He’s an exceptional player, but despite the major success, it wasn’t Lamine Yamal’s year.

“He was one of many in Spain’s World Cup campaign and hasn’t quite reached the level he had in the past, though he has again this season.

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”That doesn’t mean he has absolutely no chance in the vote. He has everything it takes to be a Ballon d’Or winner.

"I believe that titles play a decisive role, which is why I see his chances as better than those of Mbappé, who hasn’t won anything this year with Real Madrid or France.”

While acknowledging Yamal’s talent and the silverware collected with both club and country, Matthäus believes the young winger’s individual performances over the past year fell short of the consistency required to claim football’s highest individual honour.

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Unlike last year, there is no clear-cut favourite this year, with Kane, Yamal, and Mbappe all rated as having strong chances.