Man United will not stress me this season — Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles legend Odion Ighalo will not lose sleep over poor performances from his former club Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has adopted a relaxed approach to supporting his boyhood club, declaring he will not allow the team to "stress" him following their 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.

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The 37-year-old forward made his stance known while responding to Instagram football content creator "Teetalks United," who posted a video expressing her exasperation over the performance at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 13.

Ighalo urges fan to eat and remain calm

Ighalo directly replied to the creator's video, urging her to relax The Nigeria international jokingly advised her to eat food, adding that he had already eaten and was maintaining his composure on matters regarding the club.

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"Nobody will stress me this season," Ighalo commented, indicating his refusal to let the club's on-pitch struggles affect his personal well-being.

The stance comes from a deeply invested supporter who realised a lifelong dream by joining Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020, where he scored five goals across 23 appearances before departing in January 2021.

United fail to capitalise on Foden red

Ighalo's comments followed an underwhelming performance from Michael Carrick's side during the 199th Manchester derby.

Manchester United played against 10 men for the majority of the match after Manchester City forward Phil Foden received a straight red card in the 23rd minute for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes.

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Despite holding a numerical advantage for nearly 70 minutes, the Red Devils looked largely unthreatening in attack and failed to break down a resilient City defensive block.

Haaland secures 10-man victory

The visitors ultimately secured all three points despite their numerical disadvantage under Enzo Maresca.

Erling Haaland steered a 60th-minute finish past United goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to seal the 1-0 victory following a controversial offside sequence involving Enzo Fernández.