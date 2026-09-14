‘Now is the time to prioritise the youth’ - Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's Brazil career

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar's decorated and often dramatic international career with Brazil has come to an end.

In a move that marks the end of an era for Brazilian football, Ancelotti has made it clear that Neymar will not be returning to the national team.

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The manager revealed that the decision came from the player himself, putting an end to months of speculation about his future after the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar, who has been the face of the Selecao for more than a decade, leaves a significant void.

Neymar's international retirement finalised

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The Italian manager, now at the helm of the Selecao, is shifting focus to a new generation of talent following the team's disappointing World Cup campaign, aiming to build a squad for the future.

In a detailed interview with CNN Esportes, Ancelotti spoke frankly about the superstar's departure.

Brazil legend Neymar || Imago

"He deserved to be there because of his quality," the manager stated. "Neymar has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team.

“Neymar cannot be replaced because he was an extraordinary and unique talent. So, an irreplaceable player."

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With Neymar's chapter closed, Ancelotti and national team director Rodrigo Caetano are spearheading a major squad overhaul.

Ancelotti outlined his vision, highlighting the importance of players born in the mid-2000s. "I think we need to proceed step by step.

Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil head coach || Imago

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"Now we need to focus on the young players who could be the future, the players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006," he explained.

"We have young players born in 2008 with a lot of quality, who aren't playing yet, but who can play.