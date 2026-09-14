'He is full of football class' - Ajax legend hails Super Eagles star Tolu Arokodare

Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink has praised Tolu Arokodare's explosive start.

Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink has showered praise on Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare after his explosive start to life in Amsterdam, admitting he never expected the forward to make such an immediate impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tolu Arokodare celebrates for Ajax.

Arokodare has quickly become one of Ajax's standout performers, scoring five goals and providing two assists in just eight appearances across all competitions.

Vink left in awe of Arokodare's skill

One of Arokodare's missed chances turned out to be Vink's biggest talking point. The former Ajax star highlighted a sequence where the towering striker expertly controlled the ball on his chest before attempting a left-footed finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the effort drifted wide, Vink believes the move revealed the striker's exceptional quality.

“That chance for Tolu, which he controlled on his chest and then shot wide with his left. He took it a bit too much on the outside of his foot this time, causing it to go wide,” Vink said, according to Livescore.

The 55-year-old insisted the technique displayed by the Nigerian was extraordinary, especially for a player of his physical profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “That is really impressive, in tight space for such a big and strong guy.”

Vink went even further, suggesting the move would have produced one of the season's greatest goals had the finish found the net.

He said, “It's a good thing the ball didn't go straight into the top corner, because then it would be the goal of the year. That whole move reveals so much footballing class.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arokodare's statistics make his fast start even more remarkable.