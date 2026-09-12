Super Eagles striker Arokodare’s blistering form lands award nomination

Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare has been nominated for an award just over a month after joining Ajax

Tolu Arokodare’s blistering start to life at Ajax has earned the Super Eagles striker a nomination for the club’s Goal of the Month award for August.

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The Nigerian forward is among 10 players shortlisted by Ajax for the accolade after finding the net four times during a productive month with the Amsterdam giants.

Arokodare earns Ajax award nomination

Arokodare’s nominated effort came against Sion in the UEFA Conference League qualifier at the Johan Cruijff Arena, where he produced a sharp close-range finish five minutes into the second half to complete his brace.

The goal was one of four scored by the 25-year-old in August, underlining the impact he has made since arriving at Ajax on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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His other goals came against Sion in the first leg, Telstar and PSV Eindhoven, while he has also registered assists against PEC Zwolle and Sion.

Arokodare has made eight appearances for Ajax so far, starting four matches and playing 355 minutes in total. His ability to contribute in different ways has given him a strong start as he continues to establish himself in the Netherlands.

Super Eagles star battles nine Ajax contenders

Arokodare faces competition from nine other Ajax players for the monthly prize, with Pharrell Nash, Anton Gaaei, Abdellah Ouazane, Julian Brandt, Davy Klaassen, Oliver Edvardsen, Emre Ünüvar, Diego Pugno and Isa Benyahia also shortlisted.

The Nigerian striker’s nomination gives Ajax supporters another chance to recognise his early influence at the club, particularly after his goals helped him quickly become involved in the attacking rotation.

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For Arokodare, the nomination is another positive sign after a promising opening spell in Amsterdam.