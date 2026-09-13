Africa will win the World Cup - Former France star reveals

Didier Six believes it is only a matter of time before an African nation wins the FIFA World Cup.

Former France international and coach Didier Six has expressed confidence that an African nation will eventually lift the FIFA World Cup, pointing to Morocco's historic run at the 2022 tournament as evidence that the continent is closing the gap on football's traditional powerhouses.

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The former French winger believes African football has entered a new era, with national teams benefiting from coaches who combine European experience with a deep understanding of the game in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with Foot Africa, Six said the continent's recent progress suggests World Cup glory is no longer an impossible dream.

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"One day, an African team will win the World Cup" - Six

Six made a bold prediction about the future of African football, insisting that the continent's breakthrough on the biggest stage is only a matter of time.

"One day, an African team will win the World Cup," Six said.

The former France international singled out Morocco as the clearest example of Africa's growing strength in international football.

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The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, defeating Spain and Portugal before finishing fourth.

For Six, that remarkable campaign showed that African teams can compete consistently against the world's biggest footballing nations.

He added, "Morocco is a very good example with exceptional World Cup campaigns, notably the 2022 campaign which culminated in a fourth-place finish."

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Six also believes the evolution of coaching across the continent is playing a major role in Africa's growing competitiveness.

According to him, many national teams now benefit from coaches who understand both European football and the unique demands of the African game.

"African national teams now rely on local coaches who possess European experience but also have an excellent understanding of African football. This understanding of both environments is very important," he added.