Report: Spain beat Morocco to 2030 World Cup final hosting rights

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by six countries and held across three continents | Photo Credit: Courtesy

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by six countries and held across three continents | Photo Credit: Courtesy

According to reports, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu will host the 2030 World Cup final

Spain have reportedly beaten Morocco in the race to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final, with Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu set to stage the tournament's showpiece match.

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According to Radio Nacional de España, FIFA is preparing to award the final to the renovated Madrid stadium as part of an arrangement designed to balance the interests of the tournament's co-hosts.

Bernabéu set to host 2030 World Cup final

The Santiago Bernabéu has reportedly regained its position as the preferred venue for the 2030 World Cup final after Morocco made a strong push to stage the biggest match of the tournament.

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Morocco had promoted its ambitious plans for the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, which is expected to have a capacity of around 115,000 once construction is completed.

The Bernabéu, meanwhile, has undergone a major transformation and can accommodate around 80,000 spectators. Its status as the home of Real Madrid, combined with the stadium's history and modern facilities, has reportedly helped strengthen Spain's case.

The decision would represent a significant victory for Spain, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

It also contradicts recent reports suggesting FIFA president Gianni Infantino had already promised Morocco the rights to host the final. FIFA has strongly denied claims of any pre-arranged voting agreements involving Infantino and his campaign for another term as president.

Morocco offered 2029 Club World Cup as compromise

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Although Morocco could miss out on hosting the World Cup final, FIFA reportedly has another major tournament in mind as part of an effort to maintain balance between the co-hosting nations.

Morocco is expected to be offered the hosting rights for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. The proposal would help ease organisational tensions between the co-hosts while giving Morocco the opportunity to stage another major FIFA competition.

The country has already established itself as a major football destination and hosted the 2022 Club World Cup, while its national team became the first African side to reach a men's World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

The 2030 World Cup will be a unique tournament, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco serving as the principal hosts while Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay stage one match each as part of celebrations marking the competition's centenary.