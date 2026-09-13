Former French star dumps Mbappe, names Ballon d'Or winner

Former France international has overlooked Kylian Mbappe despite the Real Madrid forward's impressive individual performances.

Former France international Didier Six has dumped Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Ballon d'Or, naming Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as his clear favourite to win the prestigious individual award.

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Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago

Mbappe has enjoyed another impressive individual campaign and remains one of the leading names in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

However, Six believes the French forward's lack of major silverware gives Yamal the edge, particularly after the Barcelona youngster's success with Spain.

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Didier Six picks Yamal over Mbappe

Six was asked to identify his favourite for the Ballon d'Or during an interview with Foot Africa, and the former France star had no hesitation in selecting Yamal.

"For me, Lamine Yamal is the clear favourite," Six said.

The former French international believes the teenager's major international achievement makes his case stronger than Mbappe's.

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"He won the World Cup, a major title, unlike Kylian Mbappe who, although he was the top scorer at the World Cup, unfortunately did not win any titles," he added.

Why Yamal has the edge

For Six, the difference between the two players comes down largely to major trophies.

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While Mbappe has continued to produce outstanding individual numbers, Yamal has combined individual brilliance with international success.

Mbappe scored 25 goals in LaLiga and added 15 goals in the Champions League. The French forward became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history, taking his career tally in the competition to 22 goals.