He has to win - Barcelona star names Ballon d'Or winner
Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has thrown his full support behind teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting there is “no doubt” the Spanish winger deserves football's biggest individual prize.
With the Ballon d'Or ceremony just weeks away, Garcia also expressed surprise that teammates Pedri and Raphinha were left off the official 30-man shortlist, arguing that Barcelona's outstanding season deserved even greater recognition.
Garcia wants an All-Barcelona podium
Speaking about the prestigious award, Garcia said his ideal podium would have featured three Barcelona stars.
“For me, the podium should be Barca: Lamine, Pedri and Raphinha,” Garcia said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.
While acknowledging the quality of the Ballon d'Or field, Garcia made it clear that Yamal is his standout choice.
Garcia reserved some of his strongest words for the exclusion of Pedri and Raphinha from the shortlist.
He added, “Without a doubt, Lamine has to win. That Raphinha and Pedri are not there seems incredible to me.
“He gave me incredible confidence, even at the beginning, when I wasn’t coming in. This year he is more demanding, we have changed the way we work in the gym.
“I didn’t even imagine playing in so many positions. He made me see that I could do it and told me that I looked more like a right-back.”