‘To get it so wrong is just baffling’ - Rooney blasts VAR incompetence after Haaland’s offside goal error

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has voiced his frustration with VAR, labelling the technology "horrendous" following Manchester City's contentious goal decision.

The Red Devils suffered a narrow 1-0 derby defeat at Old Trafford, with a controversial goal deciding the game.

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The decisive moment came when Erling Haaland scored the winner for a ten-man City side in the second half.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but was subsequently awarded after a VAR review determined Haaland was onside.

However, the controversy stemmed from Enzo Fernandez's involvement, who was in an offside position and appeared to interfere with play moments before the goal.

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Rooney hits out at VAR

The decision drew widespread criticism, with a statement from the professional referees' body, Pro Ref, acknowledging that their officials had made an error.

Wayne Rooney, Man United legend || Imago

Pro Ref's official statement explained their process but ultimately conceded the mistake. "The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position," the statement read.

"In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball... however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

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“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement."

Speaking as a pundit on Match of the Day, former United captain Rooney did not hold back. "I’m so sick of VAR, it’s horrendous," he stated. "It takes all the emotion out of the game, the energy that the game is played with."

Haaland scores an offside goal against Man United || Imago

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