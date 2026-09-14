Man United vs Man City: Haaland’s offside goal stirs controversy as referees' body concedes VAR error

The professional referees' body has conceded that Erling Haaland's controversial winning goal in the Manchester derby should have been disallowed.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick was incensed after Haaland's strike secured a 1-0 victory for a 10-man Manchester City at Old Trafford.

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The controversy arose when VAR official Matt Donohue allowed the goal to stand, despite Enzo Fernandez being in an offside position as he challenged Martinez for the ball.

The initial justification was that Fernandez, City's £125 million signing, did not make contact with the ball.

Pro Ref clarified the error

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In a statement released by Pro Ref, "Following the incident in the 60th minute... we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland's awarded goal.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position."

Haaland scores an offside goal against Man United || Imago

The statement continued: "In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective.

“However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

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“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."