Advertisement

'There is no logic anymore' - Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:19 - 14 September 2026
Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee
Sunderland star Thomas Meunier has delivered a blistering critique of the modern transfer market, arguing that astronomical fees no longer reflect player quality.
Advertisement

Manchester City recently completed the high-profile signing of 18-year-old midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a deal worth a staggering €100 million. 

Advertisement

The teenager had become one of France's most sought-after talents, prompting Enzo Maresca's side to make a significant investment to secure his services.

The defender reacted to his former Lille teammate Bouaddi joining Manchester City for €100 million.

Meunier criticises Bouaddi’s transfer fee 

Advertisement

The veteran Belgian international believes the market has lost all logic, stating that a club could just as easily spend £200 million on a "donkey" as they could find a top player for a fraction of the price.

Sunderland star Thomas Meunier || imago
Sunderland star Thomas Meunier || imago

The massive fee has drawn criticism from Meunier, who played alongside Bouaddi at Lille for the past two seasons.

While he praised the young midfielder's talent, Meunier expressed his dismay at the inflated price tags that have become commonplace in football.

Advertisement

In a candid interview with The Athletic, Meunier did not hold back his frustration with the financial state of the game. He acknowledged Bouaddi's potential but questioned the valuation.

"He’s just transferred for £100m," Meunier said. "Ayyoub is unbelievable. But, I mean, we don’t need to speak about money, because there is no logic anymore."

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Man City star || imago
Ayyoub Bouaddi, Man City star || imago

He offered a stark assessment of how elite clubs operate in the current climate. "You can buy a donkey for £200m and a very good player for £20m," he added. "There is no sense anymore."

Advertisement

Meunier, who was in action against Arsenal, will face his former teammate Bouaddi and another familiar face, Erling Haaland, whom he played with at Dortmund. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.
Football
14.09.2026
‘No Goalscorers In Nigeria’ - Finidi’s assistant blasts Rivers forwards in shocking striker-shaming rant after embarrassing exit
Rooney blasts VAR incompetence
Football
14.09.2026
‘To get it so wrong is just baffling’ - Rooney blasts VAR incompetence after Haaland’s offside goal error
Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee
Football
14.09.2026
'There is no logic anymore' - Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee
Italian legend's son hospitalised following brutal car accident
Football
14.09.2026
Italian legend's son hospitalised following brutal car accident after scoring winning goal against Atalanta
Thank you - Former Chelsea star says goodbye to AFCON champions
Football
14.09.2026
Thank you - Former Chelsea star says goodbye to AFCON champions
Haaland’s offside goal stirs controversy
Football
14.09.2026
Man United vs Man City: Haaland’s offside goal stirs controversy as referees' body concedes VAR error