'There is no logic anymore' - Sunderland defender slams ‘senseless' Bouaddi’s transfer fee

Sunderland star Thomas Meunier has delivered a blistering critique of the modern transfer market, arguing that astronomical fees no longer reflect player quality.

Manchester City recently completed the high-profile signing of 18-year-old midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a deal worth a staggering €100 million.

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The teenager had become one of France's most sought-after talents, prompting Enzo Maresca's side to make a significant investment to secure his services.

The defender reacted to his former Lille teammate Bouaddi joining Manchester City for €100 million.

Meunier criticises Bouaddi’s transfer fee

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The veteran Belgian international believes the market has lost all logic, stating that a club could just as easily spend £200 million on a "donkey" as they could find a top player for a fraction of the price.

Sunderland star Thomas Meunier || imago

The massive fee has drawn criticism from Meunier, who played alongside Bouaddi at Lille for the past two seasons.

While he praised the young midfielder's talent, Meunier expressed his dismay at the inflated price tags that have become commonplace in football.

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In a candid interview with The Athletic, Meunier did not hold back his frustration with the financial state of the game. He acknowledged Bouaddi's potential but questioned the valuation.

"He’s just transferred for £100m," Meunier said. "Ayyoub is unbelievable. But, I mean, we don’t need to speak about money, because there is no logic anymore."

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Man City star || imago

He offered a stark assessment of how elite clubs operate in the current climate. "You can buy a donkey for £200m and a very good player for £20m," he added. "There is no sense anymore."

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