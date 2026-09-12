Arsenal have 'not faced significant challenge yet' - Premier League downplays Mikel Arteta's title defence

The Premier League just dropped a highly controversial editorial on its official site, basically claiming that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side hasn't actually beaten anyone of substance yet. Despite a statement London derby win over Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea, the league insists the Gunners are benefiting from a totally soft schedule ahead of their high-pressure away day at Sunderland.

The Adulation Extinguished: Premier League writers officially labelled the media hype around the reigning champions "premature," attempting to burst the bubble of a fanbase dreaming of a historic back-to-back crown.

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The Transition Caveats: The league's breakdown argues that early casualties Chelsea and Aston Villa are currently broken clubs in deep overhauls, while Coventry City were never equipped for the top flight.

The Black Cats Litmus Test: With a hostile energy waiting for them at the Stadium of Light, the league has firmly moved the goalposts, earmarking this weekend's clash against Sunderland as Arsenal's first real test of the season.

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The Premier League has officially entered hater territory. In a move that will completely set the football internet on fire, the league dropped a spicy, critical report on its official website downplaying Arsenal's immaculate start to their domestic title defence.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently packing their bags for a decisive trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

But while the entire media has been giving the Gunners their flowers for grinding out a tactical 2-1 London derby victory over Chelsea last Sunday, the league's official writers are telling everyone to lower their heart rates, boldly claiming the North London giants have had it entirely easy.

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The broken opponent theory

According to the league's breakdown, Arsenal’s unblemished record is less about world-class dominance and more about playing a series of vulnerable squads right in the middle of identity crises.

The league argues that Chelsea are still a chaotic, unfinished project under new boss Xabi Alonso, pointing to the fact that the Blues have shockingly leaked seven goals in just three matches.

The editorial didn't stop there, noting that prior opponents Aston Villa are likewise stuck in a massive, messy administrative overhaul with a solitary point to their name, while opening-day victims Coventry City were always statistically destined to drown in their first top-flight cameo in 25 years.

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The Wenger shadow and the real test

While the article casually acknowledges that Arsenal can only destroy the teams placed right in front of them and have played some absolutely superb, fluid football, it deliberately shifts the goalposts for Arteta's dynasty.

Retaining the Premier League crown is the ultimate flex, an elusive achievement that not even the legendary Arsene Wenger managed to secure during his iconic, record-breaking Highbury reign.

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Thierry Henry ruled the Premier League under Arsene Wenger. | Imago

The league wrapped up its controversial pre-match brief by stripping away all early credit, warning the Gunners that their comfortable honeymoon phase officially ends this weekend.

🟡 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔵

🆚 Sunderland

🕗 8pm (UK)⁣

🏆 Premier League

🏟️ Stadium of Light



🤝 @AirWallex pic.twitter.com/AlYekG8msO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2026