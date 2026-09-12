Is He The Ultimate Victor Osimhen Heir? - Why Anglo-Nigerian star could be perfect cover for injured Super Eagles striker

The sudden, high-profile adductor muscle injury to Napoli and Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen has forced the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to urgently scout for world-class cover ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Emerging at the absolute perfect moment is 20-year-old Al-Ittihad striking sensation George Ilenikhena, whose explosive age profile and lethal stats suggest he is ready to take the national team by storm.

The Emergency Void: Victor Osimhen is officially stuck in the treatment room for at least three weeks with bleeding and tendon irritation in his right groin, completely ruling him out of Nigeria's upcoming international double-header.

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The Prodigious Numbers: At just 20 years old, George Ilenikhena is operating at a world-class level in the Saudi Pro League, plundering a staggering six goals and two assists in eight matches for Al-Ittihad.

The International Switch: Fresh off a touching social media tribute from French Ligue 1 validating his roots, the former Monaco marksman has heavily hinted at choosing the Super Eagles over France.

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The sudden, catastrophic announcement of Victor Osimhen’s right adductor muscle strain has plunged Nigeria’s international forward line into an absolute tactical crisis ahead of the high-pressure 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign later this month.

With the 27-year-old Galatasaray man officially ruled out for at least three weeks following a severe injury pull-up in Istanbul, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has been left desperately searching for a clinical alternative capable of leading the line.

However, the solution to Nigeria's offensive headache may have emerged in the Middle East, where 20-year-old Anglo-Nigerian striking sensation George Ilenikhena is putting together an explosive resume that positions him as the undisputed heir to Osimhen's international throne.

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The mind-blowing output

At just 20 years of age, Ilenikhena is currently generating massive raves across the local and international sports media due to his lethal, mature performances for Saudi Pro League pacesetters Al-Ittihad.

The robust prodigy put on an absolute masterclass on Friday night, single-handedly orchestrating a clinical 3-1 away victory over Al-Faisaly by plundering a spectacular double brace while creating three big goalscoring opportunities.

George Ilenikhena is known as the next Osimhen.

This latest masterclass brings the youngster's phenomenal season tally to a staggering six goals and two assists across just eight competitive appearances.

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Having recently racked up five direct goal contributions in his last three outings alone, Ilenikhena boasts the exact type of red-hot momentum and supreme confidence that the Super Eagles technical crew aggressively requires to face upcoming ties against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

20-Year-Old Sensation George Ilenikhena has 8G/A in 8 games.

The ultimate AFCON cover

Beyond his ruthless efficiency in front of goal, it is Ilenikhena's terrifying physical profile, blending blistering acceleration, elite aerial command, and intense physical grit, that has fans universally dubbing him the next Victor Osimhen.

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Eric Chelle

The tactical necessity for Chelle to secure immediate, high-calibre cover has become paramount, and the former AS Monaco starlet has timed his explosion to absolute perfection.

Following a touching Instagram validation from the official French Ligue 1 account, Ilenikhena himself dropped a massive hint indicating his desire to represent the Super Eagles over France.