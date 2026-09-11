We don’t need Osimhen or Alvarez – Barcelona chief brags amidst Raphinha’s blistering form

Raphinha's form has relegated any possible move for Julian Alvarez and Victor Osimhen

Barcelona sporting director Deco has defended the club’s decision to avoid signing a traditional No.9 this summer, pointing to Raphinha’s sensational start to the season as evidence that Hansi Flick’s system can thrive without one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona reject traditional No.9 obsession

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neither deal materialised, but Deco believes the Catalan giants made the right decision by trusting their existing attacking options.

“The discussion about finding a number 9 is a bit long,” explained Deco, adding, “There are few true number 9s. There's Haaland, and we had the best, Robert. Like Luis Suárez, too. There are few. In my time, there was Eto'o, but he wasn't a pure number 9 because he moved around a lot, like Raphinha.”

The Barcelona chief argued that modern football has moved away from rigid centre-forward roles, with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs succeeding without a conventional striker.

“If you have a number 9, it dictates the style of play, and here our coach has a clear idea of how we want to play.”

Raphinha gives Barcelona reason to celebrate

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raphinha’s early-season numbers have made Barcelona’s decision considerably easier to defend. The winger has adapted brilliantly to the central role, with his movement and finishing providing Flick with another solution in attack.

“Now there's PSG, who don't have a true number 9,” Deco said. “We shouldn't be obsessed with this. Right now, we don't need a goalscorer because Raphinha, with the coach's vision, is doing very well.”

Deco also pointed to Gabriel Jesus’ ability to link play and Hamza’s more traditional presence in the box as further attacking options.