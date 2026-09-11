Ghana hoping to snatch ex-Arsenal star from Three Lions

The former Arsenal striker is once again in the crosshairs for Ghana's Black Stars

Ghana have stepped up their efforts to convince Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah to switch international allegiance ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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According to the Evening Standard, the Ghana Football Association has approached the former Arsenal forward, who represented England through the Under-21 level but remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Ghana renew interest in Nketiah

Nketiah has long been on Ghana’s radar because of his family heritage and his limited involvement with England’s senior team.

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The 27-year-old earned his only senior cap in a friendly against Australia in October 2023. Because the appearance came in a non-competitive fixture, he remains eligible to change his international allegiance.

However, Nketiah has yet to decide whether he wants to represent the country of his parents’ birth.

Ghana previously attempted to convince him in 2019, but the striker turned down a call-up before going on to become England’s all-time leading scorer at Under-21 level.

Black Stars target Nketiah before AFCON

Nketiah’s club career has also taken a difficult turn since leaving Arsenal for Crystal Palace. The forward has managed only 11 goals in 59 appearances across all competitions during his three years with the Eagles, with regular playing time proving difficult to secure.

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Ghana will hope a move to the Black Stars can provide Nketiah with a fresh international chapter, particularly after successfully persuading several dual-nationality players to choose the country.

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer have all opted to represent Ghana despite having eligibility elsewhere.