Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o accused of embezzling over ₦700 million

Ex-Barcelona and Inter star Samuel Eto'o has been accused of mishandling FECAFOOT funds

Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o has been accused of mishandling more than $500,000 in funds linked to an international friendly between Russia and Cameroon.

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According to an exclusive report by The Times, documents reviewed by the publication allegedly show that money paid by the Russian Football Union was transferred to a personal bank account belonging to Eto’o in Qatar.

Eto’o accused over Russia friendly funds

The match in question took place in Moscow in October 2023, with the Russian Football Union paying a fee for the international friendly.

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Leaked invoices and contracts reviewed by The Times reportedly show two separate transfers totalling $567,570, equivalent to around ₦752 million, being routed directly into Eto’o’s personal account rather than an official account belonging to the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

The allegations have raised questions over how the funds were handled while Eto’o was serving as Fecafoot president.

Former Fecafoot executives who have since been sidelined from the organisation reportedly claim that the money cannot be accounted for in the federation’s financial records.

FIFA complaint reportedly remains unresolved

The former officials also claim that formal complaints concerning the alleged financial conduct were submitted to FIFA’s ethics committee more than a year ago.

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However, they say they have received no substantial updates regarding the complaints, leaving questions over whether the matter has been investigated or resolved.

Neither Eto’o nor representatives of Fecafoot have responded to requests for comment on the allegations, according to The Times.