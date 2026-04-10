FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana suffers another major injury blow
Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a major setback following confirmation that Eddie Nketiah will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.
The Crystal Palace striker’s latest setback has effectively stalled renewed discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding a potential international switch to represent the Black Stars.
The injury comes at a time for Ghana, which has already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but is currently undergoing a major transition following the dismissal of Otto Addo.
Reports indicate that talks between the GFA and Nketiah’s representatives had recently resumed, with the forward considered a key addition to strengthen Ghana’s attacking options ahead of the tournament.
Conversations between 🇬🇭 Ghana and Eddie Nketiah’s camp had been revived in recent weeks, especially after the sacking of Otto Addo.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 10, 2026
However, the forward suffered a hamstring injury in training and is now expected to miss the rest of the season.#3Sports pic.twitter.com/TI7rPKPqR3
However, his unavailability has now forced the federation to rethink its plans.
Nketiah’s Longstanding Ghana Connection
Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has long been on Ghana’s radar. The 26-year-old previously represented England at the youth level but has consistently left the door open for a senior switch.
His acquisition of a Ghanaian passport and repeated openness to representing the Black Stars fueled optimism that a deal could finally materialize ahead of the World Cup.
Recent performances in the Premier League had further reignited interest, with Ghanaian football authorities eager to secure his commitment.
What Oliver said
According to Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, the striker’s injury occurred during training and will sideline him for the rest of the campaign.
“For Eddie, unfortunately, it’s the end of the season,” Glasner confirmed.