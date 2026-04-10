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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana suffers another major injury blow

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:57 - 10 April 2026
Manchester United taking on Crystal Palace | Image credits: Imago
Ghana suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah ruled out with a hamstring injury.
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Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a major setback following confirmation that Eddie Nketiah will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

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Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (Imago)

The Crystal Palace striker’s latest setback has effectively stalled renewed discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding a potential international switch to represent the Black Stars.

The injury comes at a time for Ghana, which has already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but is currently undergoing a major transition following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

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Reports indicate that talks between the GFA and Nketiah’s representatives had recently resumed, with the forward considered a key addition to strengthen Ghana’s attacking options ahead of the tournament.

However, his unavailability has now forced the federation to rethink its plans.

Nketiah’s Longstanding Ghana Connection

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah has long been on Ghana’s radar. The 26-year-old previously represented England at the youth level but has consistently left the door open for a senior switch.

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His acquisition of a Ghanaian passport and repeated openness to representing the Black Stars fueled optimism that a deal could finally materialize ahead of the World Cup.

Recent performances in the Premier League had further reignited interest, with Ghanaian football authorities eager to secure his commitment.

What Oliver said

According to Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, the striker’s injury occurred during training and will sideline him for the rest of the campaign.

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“For Eddie, unfortunately, it’s the end of the season,” Glasner confirmed.

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