WWE's Nigerian star Oba Femi threatens to k*ll Brock Lesnar ahead of Clash in Italy

Oba Femi is set to face Brock Lesnar in a high-stakes clash for the second time at Clash in Italy.

On the May 25, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw, Oba Femi made the rematch official by signing the contract for his clash with Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy. In a fiery promo segment, the towering Nigerian star confronted Paul Heyman and delivered a chilling warning, stating he was fighting to “kill The Beast” and retire Lesnar for good in what he called the “FINAL chapter.”

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Oba Femi's intense delivery escalated the personal stakes following Brock Lesnar’s surprise ambush the previous week. WWE’s official post highlighted the moment with Femi emphasising dominance and finality.

"This is the FINAL chapter" 😤@obaofwwe has officially signed the contract for the rematch with Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy! pic.twitter.com/4fKCpdEuA2 — WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2026

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H amplified the buzz on social media, calling it “Possibly the most anticipated rematch EVER!” alongside promotional imagery for Oba vs. Lesnar 2 this Sunday in Italy.

The Game’s post underscored the high stakes of two physical specimens colliding again so soon after WrestleMania.

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Possibly the most anticipated rematch EVER!



Oba vs. Lesnar 2. This Sunday. #WWEClash 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Z1i6wmpCag — Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2026

Build-up and Recent RAW Developments

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

This feud stems from WrestleMania 42 Night 2 in April 2026, where Oba Femi decisively defeated Brock Lesnar in a dominant performance, pinning him clean and prompting Lesnar’s emotional in-ring retirement.

Lesnar returned unannounced on the May 18 Raw, destroying Femi during an open challenge with multiple suplexes and F-5s.

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On the latest episode of Raw, Femi kicked off the show addressing the attack before signing the contract in the presence of Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman and issuing his lethal threat.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar: Road to WrestleMania 42

Meanwhile, Lesnar, in shared footage, vowed revenge, calling himself a “humble retired beast” who would “rule over Oba Femi” after the WrestleMania loss didn’t sit right with him.

The personal animosity already has fans divided on social media. Some see it as a strong platform elevating Femi, while others question undermining the retirement and Femi’s post-WrestleMania momentum.

This rematch could define Femi’s trajectory as WWE’s next monster heel/face attraction while giving Lesnar a platform for selective, high-impact appearances.

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When is WWE's Clash of Italy?

WWE Clash in Italy is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. It marks the WWE’s first-ever premium live event in the country, as part of a special international stop during WWE’s European tour.

Confirmed key matches include: