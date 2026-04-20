Oba Femi sends Brock Lesnar to retirement in his shock WrestleMania debut

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a stunning WrestleMania 42 debut.

Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 Night 2, as the WWE legend appeared to retire after an emotional post-match moment.

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OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

The blockbuster encounter at Allegiant Stadium lived up to expectations, combining brute force, drama, and a deeply emotional conclusion.

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Brutal start sets the tone

The match opened with a fierce test of strength as both men collided in the centre of the ring.

Lesnar initially took control, driving Femi into the corner before unleashing his trademark aggression. But the rising star quickly responded.

A thunderous clothesline from Femi shifted momentum and electrified the crowd.

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The action spilt outside the ring, where Lesnar asserted dominance.

He hurled Femi into the steel steps and ring post, appearing firmly in control. Back inside the ring, Lesnar even paused to acknowledge the crowd, an unusual display of confidence.

Just when it seemed over, the match took a dramatic twist. Femi absorbed a devastating F-5, but astonishingly stayed on his feet.

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The moment stunned both the crowd and Lesnar himself.

Emotional scene as Lesnar bows out

After the match, attention turned to Lesnar in a powerful, emotional moment.

BROCK CALLS IS CAREER GOODBYE BROCK AND THANK YOU!



WHAT A SAD WAY TO SEE HIM LEAVE .#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/dWFJaqnCWO — JsCharlieYk (@CombatSportsNew) April 19, 2026

The veteran slowly removed his gloves and boots, leaving them in the ring, a symbolic gesture widely seen as a sign of retirement.

He embraced Paul Heyman before waving to the crowd, appearing to say goodbye to WWE fans.

Brock Lesnar retires from WWE? The Beast leaves his boots and gloves in the ring at WrestleMania 👀



(via @WWE)

pic.twitter.com/yUL11M0gED — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 19, 2026

End of an Era, Beginning of Another

If this was indeed Lesnar’s final match, it marked the close of a legendary chapter.