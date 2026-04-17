WrestleMania 42: Oba Femi opens up on his struggles ahead of Brock Lesnar fight

Wrestling superstar Oba Femi has opened up on his journey to fame ahead of the biggest match of his career, a colossal singles bout against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set to host Femi when he makes his way to the ring for one of the most anticipated clashes in recent WWE history.

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Many WWE fans see this as a "passing of the torch" match. Femi, with an undefeated singles record since joining the main roster, against Lesnar, the established "final boss" of WWE.

The bout featuring both wrestlers is currently among the most highly anticipated matches slated for the event.

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Obafemi opens up on struggle

Ahead of the fight, Femi spoke candidly about his struggles, linking them to the environment and circumstances of his upbringing, during a recent interview.

“In hard mode in Nigeria when I was coming up, things were tough. It was a harder life than it should have been,” Oba Femi said.

Oba Femi opens up about the first time he ever watched pro wrestling



Reflecting on his upbringing, the environment he grew up in



& the people who shaped his mindset and motivated him to chase his dreams.



“My all time favorite was HHH and Undertaker” pic.twitter.com/d0d6gGjLyh — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 16, 2026

One source of joy for Oba was watching bootleg DVDs whenever he could. Of the men who would become his heroes.

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Still speaking, he said, “My all-time favourites are Triple H and The Undertaker. The aura surrounding those men – they just seemed, you know, grand. It was the larger-than-life personality.”

Oba was larger than most of his peers from the start, and while he played other sports as a team, his power led him to throwing shot put, where a coach gave him a motto that changed his life.

Speaking about his coach during his teenage years, “He would say, '1 more, and then you do 1 more, and then 1 more, and you do 1 more and 2 more. But in reality that's life though, you know, life is 1 more.”

Oba Femi | WWE

With the Nigerian set to face Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi will be eager to stamp his name on the WrestleMania history books.

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The one-on-one match between Femi and Lesnar is slated for the second night of WrestleMania 42 on Saturday.