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UCL: They have the mentality — Gary Neville picks winner of Arsenal vs PSG

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:20 - 26 May 2026
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Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the favourites for the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.
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Neville believes PSG remain favourites to win the Champions League despite Arsenal's dominant Premier League triumph.

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The Gunners concluded their 22-year wait to be recognized as champions of England at the weekend, lifting the big prize ahead of Manchester City.

While Neville believes Arsenal have become one of the world's best teams, he still believes PSG have the right mentality and the best manager in the world.

Gary Neville backs PSG to beat Arsenal in UCL final

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During ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, he said, “It’s going to be tough for them, I’ll be honest with you, because I think that PSG are on a different level.

"They have what I refer to as one of those obsessive – and I mean this as a compliment – maniac-type managers who are just winners, serial winners.

“They have that ruthless mentality within them, that they will do anything to win, and they consistently achieve victory. Luis Enrique is arguably the greatest manager in the world at this moment.”

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PSG are looking to become only the second team (after Real Madrid) to win back-to-back Champions League titles in the current format., and Arsenal are aiming to win their first ever UCL trophy after the heartbreak of 2006.

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