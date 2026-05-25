Super Eagles winger reacts to interest from Germany

Nigerian winger, Yira Sor, discussed his availability on the transfer market.

Super Eagles and Genk winger Yira Sor has addressed the transfer speculation surrounding his future, denying any knowledge of interest from German Bundesliga sides while acknowledging rumours linking him to the Turkish Süper Lig.

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What Yira Sor said

Despite the growing noise, the 25-year-old attacker insists his absolute priority remains his current club, dismissing immediate desire to engineer a summer exit.

“Yes, I have heard about the rumours of a club in Turkey being interested in me, but the German club rumour is new to me. I have not heard anything like that,” he said, per Footy Africa.

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“Right now, I do not bother about things like that because I am fully concentrating on what lies ahead for me here at Genk.”

Emphasising his dedication to ending the season on a high note, he added: “Personally, I feel this is not the time for me or anyone within the team to think about transfers. We are all focused on the same thing, and we only have one goal.”

Yira Sor signed for Genk from Slavia Prague until 2027

“We have a game on the 31st of this month, and we are looking forward to it. Any discussion about a transfer is not what I am interested in right now, even though I have heard of interest from Turkey.”

Sor’s form bags Super Eagles' recognition

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Sor has enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 Belgian Pro League campaign, where his blistering pace and attacking output set him apart as a top performer for Genk this season.

His standout performances in Belgium earned him his long-awaited maiden call-up to the Nigerian national team. Sor officially debuted for the Super Eagles earlier this year, featuring in an international friendly against Jordan.