Advertisement

Super Eagles winger reacts to interest from Germany

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:41 - 25 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Nigerian winger, Yira Sor, discussed his availability on the transfer market.
Advertisement

Super Eagles and Genk winger Yira Sor has addressed the transfer speculation surrounding his future, denying any knowledge of interest from German Bundesliga sides while acknowledging rumours linking him to the Turkish Süper Lig

Advertisement

What Yira Sor said 

Despite the growing noise, the 25-year-old attacker insists his absolute priority remains his current club, dismissing immediate desire to engineer a summer exit. 

“Yes, I have heard about the rumours of a club in Turkey being interested in me, but the German club rumour is new to me. I have not heard anything like that,” he said, per Footy Africa.

Advertisement

“Right now, I do not bother about things like that because I am fully concentrating on what lies ahead for me here at Genk.”

Emphasising his dedication to ending the season on a high note, he added: “Personally, I feel this is not the time for me or anyone within the team to think about transfers. We are all focused on the same thing, and we only have one goal.”

Yira Sor signs for Genk from Slavia Prague until 2027
Yira Sor signed for Genk from Slavia Prague until 2027

“We have a game on the 31st of this month, and we are looking forward to it. Any discussion about a transfer is not what I am interested in right now, even though I have heard of interest from Turkey.”

Sor’s form bags Super Eagles' recognition

Advertisement

Sor has enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 Belgian Pro League campaign, where his blistering pace and attacking output set him apart as a top performer for Genk this season

His standout performances in Belgium earned him his long-awaited maiden call-up to the Nigerian national team. Sor officially debuted for the Super Eagles earlier this year, featuring in an international friendly against Jordan. 

With his current contract at the Cegeka Arena officially running until 2027, he will be entering into the final year of his deal in the summer, giving him more leverage to determine his future.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
"An exceptional woman" - Guardiola breaks silence after reuniting with estranged wife at Man City farewell ceremony
Lifestyle
26.05.2026
"An exceptional woman" - Guardiola breaks silence after reuniting with estranged wife at Man City farewell ceremony
Ian 'Adebowale' Wright? Arsenal legend stuns fans in Nigerian ‘Agbada’ after historic Premier League title
Lifestyle
26.05.2026
Ian 'Adebowale' Wright? Arsenal legend stuns fans in Nigerian ‘Agbada’ after historic Premier League title
‘Love is beautiful’ — Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson melt hearts with Arsenal title celebration photos
Lifestyle
26.05.2026
‘Love is beautiful’ — Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson melt hearts with Arsenal title celebration photos
WWE's Nigerian star Oba Femi threatens to kill Brock Lesnar ahead of Clash in Italy
Other Sports
26.05.2026
WWE's Nigerian star Oba Femi threatens to k*ll Brock Lesnar ahead of Clash in Italy
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Super Eagles new boy sends powerful message to fans ahead anticipated opener
Football
26.05.2026
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Super Eagles new boy sends powerful message to fans ahead anticipated opener
3 Players Super Eagles could lose to Italy after Azzurri release 24-man squad
Football
26.05.2026
3 Players Super Eagles could lose to Italy after Azzurri release 24-man squad