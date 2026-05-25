‘I would kill it today’ - Chelsea legend fires warning to modern defenders

Former Chelsea striker believed he would score more goals in today’s Premier League.

Former Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has boldly claimed he would be even more prolific if he were playing in today’s Premier League, insisting modern football offers attackers far more opportunities than during his era.

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The former Chelsea and Leeds United striker, who won two Premier League Golden Boots during his career, believes current defenders are less physical and easier to exploit compared to those he faced in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Hasselbaink scored 127 Premier League goals across spells with Chelsea, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic.

What Hasselbaink said

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Speaking in an interview with Flashscore, the Dutchman insisted he would thrive even more in the modern game.

He said, “I would kill it! Honestly, I would score far more goals than I did back then. You get more chances in a game now than you did before, so yes, I would absolutely thrive.”

The former striker explained that the Premier League has changed significantly, particularly regarding the physical battles between attackers and defenders.

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According to him, forwards in his generation received far less protection from referees, while defenders were allowed to play much more aggressively.

He added, “When I played, you’d get away with a lot more. Elbows, hard tackles, things you wouldn’t get away with now.

“Back then, strikers expected to get kicked in the first five minutes. It was sometimes like the Wild West.”

Hasselbaink also pointed to the changing profile of centre-backs, arguing that modern defenders are more technical but not as physically imposing.

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