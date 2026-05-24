Advertisement

Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:07 - 24 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelsea suffered another damaging defeat, losing 2-1 to Sunderland on the final day to finish outside the European places for next season.
Advertisement

The Blues entered the match needing three points to guarantee a spot in Europe, but they succumbed to a disastrous start at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement

Trai Hume fired the Black Cats into a 24th-minute lead, and things went from bad to worse just after the interval when Malo Gusto, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own net to put Chelsea 2-0 down.

Cole Palmer offered a lifeline in the 55th minute, drilling home a crisp strike to reduce the deficit and net his customary goal.

Advertisement

However, any hopes of a Chelsea comeback were utterly derailed just six minutes later when defender Wesley Fofana was shown a second yellow card, leaving the visitors to fight with 10 men.

Sunderland comfortably held on against the depleted Blues, condemning Chelsea to a 10th-place finish and a second consecutive season without European football.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Better than Henry and De Bruyne: Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League record speaks volumes
Premier League
24.05.2026
Better than Henry and De Bruyne: Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League record speaks volumes
Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day
Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Football
24.05.2026
NPFL: Rangers crowned champions of Nigeria
Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day
Bruno breaks Premier League assist record
Premier League
24.05.2026
Brighton vs Man United - Bruno breaks Premier League assist record as Red Devil end the season in style