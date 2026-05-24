Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day

Chelsea suffered another damaging defeat, losing 2-1 to Sunderland on the final day to finish outside the European places for next season.

The Blues entered the match needing three points to guarantee a spot in Europe, but they succumbed to a disastrous start at the Stadium of Light.

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Trai Hume fired the Black Cats into a 24th-minute lead, and things went from bad to worse just after the interval when Malo Gusto, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own net to put Chelsea 2-0 down.

Cole Palmer offered a lifeline in the 55th minute, drilling home a crisp strike to reduce the deficit and net his customary goal.

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However, any hopes of a Chelsea comeback were utterly derailed just six minutes later when defender Wesley Fofana was shown a second yellow card, leaving the visitors to fight with 10 men.