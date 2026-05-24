Enzo Fernandez reportedly considering two offers to leave Chelsea after disastrous 10th-place finish

The Chelsea captain is reportedly looking to abandon ship after the Blues' disappointing Premier League finish

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly open to leaving Stamford Bridge following the club's disastrous tenth-place finish in the Premier League.

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According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Argentine star's future in West London is now shrouded in serious doubt as he actively eyes a move to a club that can offer elite continental football next season.

Chelsea captain reportedly entertains talks

Fernandez is determined to play in the UEFA Champions League, a luxury Chelsea cannot provide after completely missing out on European qualification altogether.

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The World Cup winner has already held informal talks with Manchester City, who could heavily escalate their pursuit after appointing manager Enzo Maresca, who previously worked closely with Fernandez at Chelsea.

Beyond the Premier League champions, the midfielder would also highly welcome a formal bid from Spanish giants Real Madrid, although it remains entirely unclear whether the reigning European champions will launch an official transfer assault this summer.

Chelsea unwilling to sell Fernandez

Despite that internal friction and Chelsea's collective struggles, Fernandez still enjoyed a productive individual campaign, registering an impressive ten goals and four assists in the Premier League.

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This individual form means Chelsea find themselves in a weaker sporting position to convince him to stay, yet the hierarchy refuses to back down financially.