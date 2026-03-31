'If your heart is in Madrid, leave' - Mikel fires warning to Enzo Fernandez

John Obi Mikel criticises Enzo Fernandez amid Real Madrid transfer links.

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel has taken a firm stance against Enzo Fernandez following growing reports linking the Argentine star with a move to Real Madrid.

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Aston Villa taking on Chelsea | Image credits: Imago

The Nigerian legend did not hold back, questioning Fernandez’s commitment amid speculation that the Spanish giants are preparing a move for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

What Mikel said

Mikel, speaking via Spanish outlet AS, delivered a blunt message about what it means to wear the Chelsea shirt.

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“This is Chelsea, not a stepping stone to another team. If your heart is already in Madrid, you shouldn't wear the blue jersey,” Mikel said.

He went further to highlight the mentality that defined his era at Stamford Bridge: “At Chelsea, we played for the badge, not for a future transfer.”

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Reports from Spanish media suggest that Real Madrid are closely monitoring Fernandez and could prioritise him as a key midfield signing.