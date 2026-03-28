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'We're going to defend the title' – Chelsea star adamant World Champions will retain title
Enzo Fernández has sent a strong message ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting Argentina are fully capable of defending their crown.
The Chelsea midfielder remains confident of La Albiceleste’s chances despite a turbulent build-up to the tournament.
Fernández leads by example in friendly win
Fernández underlined his importance to Argentina by scoring the opening goal in a narrow 2-1 friendly victory over Mauritania in Buenos Aires.
The match, arranged after the cancellation of the highly anticipated Finalissima clash against Spain, offered a less demanding test, but still served as crucial preparation.
Despite the win, Fernández admitted the performance was far from perfect, blaming a poor playing surface for limiting Argentina’s usual fluid style. Still, the midfielder remained upbeat, stressing that such matches are part of the process as the team fine-tunes its approach.
“We’re going to defend the title, obviously,” he said confidently, highlighting the squad’s belief as they gear up for the global showpiece.
Unity key despite setbacks
Argentina’s preparations have not been smooth, with injury setbacks adding to the uncertainty. Strasbourg striker Joaquín Panichelli’s ACL injury has ruled him out of the tournament, leaving a gap in the squad that will need to be filled.
Fernández revealed the team dedicated their victory to their injured teammate, emphasising the unity within the camp. He also stressed the importance of helping any new additions settle quickly, noting that team spirit will be vital to their success.
“The group was a bit shaken… but that’s what builds the national team: unity and strength,” he explained.
With another friendly against Zambia on the horizon, Argentina continue to build momentum. And if Fernández’s confidence is anything to go by, the reigning champions are already thinking beyond participation—they are aiming to make history once again.