Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
‘We're the greatest team in the world’ - Chelsea star compares Brazil's present talents to past legends
Following a 2-1 friendly loss to France, Brazilian fans have voiced their frustration with the team's offensive performance, even chanting for the absent Neymar.
The Selecao have not lifted the World Cup trophy since 2002, when a star-studded team featuring Golden Boot winner Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo defeated Germany in the final.
Despite the long wait, Pedro is confident that the current generation has players of a similar calibre playing at Europe's biggest clubs.
Pedro speaks about Brazil team
Pedro believes the squad under Carlo Ancelotti possesses the individual quality to rival the iconic players who defined Brazil's golden eras.
"Back in the day we had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Romario, but if you look at football today, Brazil has players like that," Pedro told ESPN.
"There's Vini at Real Madrid, Raphinha at Barcelona, me and Estevao at Chelsea, and Andrey, too. They all play for top clubs.
“What is a bother is that it's been a long time since Brazil won a World Cup. We're the greatest national team in the world, and when you go without winning for a long time, that pressure builds up."
While stars like Vinicius and Raphinha have excelled for their clubs in La Liga, they have often found it difficult to replicate that same devastating form on the international stage.
"We're getting to know each other better," the Chelsea forward explained. "I play in England, Vini plays in Spain, and Raphinha is at another club.
“We need to be training together just as we do at our clubs... With the national team, you do things differently... so you need to adapt quickly. With more training time, things start to run more smoothly. Things will start to click soon enough."