‘We're the greatest team in the world’ - Chelsea star compares Brazil's present talents to past legends

Chelsea star Joao Pedro has compared Brazil's current attacking talents, including Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha, to the legendary trios of the past, admitting the team feels the mounting pressure to end its World Cup drought.

Following a 2-1 friendly loss to France, Brazilian fans have voiced their frustration with the team's offensive performance, even chanting for the absent Neymar.

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The Selecao have not lifted the World Cup trophy since 2002, when a star-studded team featuring Golden Boot winner Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo defeated Germany in the final.

Despite the long wait, Pedro is confident that the current generation has players of a similar calibre playing at Europe's biggest clubs.

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Pedro speaks about Brazil team

Pedro believes the squad under Carlo Ancelotti possesses the individual quality to rival the iconic players who defined Brazil's golden eras.

Joao Pedro || Imago

"Back in the day we had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Romario, but if you look at football today, Brazil has players like that," Pedro told ESPN.

"There's Vini at Real Madrid, Raphinha at Barcelona, me and Estevao at Chelsea, and Andrey, too. They all play for top clubs.

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Vinicius Jr i action for Brazil || Imago

“What is a bother is that it's been a long time since Brazil won a World Cup. We're the greatest national team in the world, and when you go without winning for a long time, that pressure builds up."

While stars like Vinicius and Raphinha have excelled for their clubs in La Liga, they have often found it difficult to replicate that same devastating form on the international stage.

Ronaldinho and Ronaldo for Brazil

"We're getting to know each other better," the Chelsea forward explained. "I play in England, Vini plays in Spain, and Raphinha is at another club.

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