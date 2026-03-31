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Joga Bonito is not enough — Ancelotti reveals how Brazil can win 2026 World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:04 - 31 March 2026
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the best approach to lead the Selecao to glory at the World Cup this summer.
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Carlo Ancelotti has sparked a fierce debate over the identity of the Selecao, insisting that ending the country’s 24-year World Cup drought will require defensive "pragmatism" rather than just attacking flair.

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The Italian tactician, who took the reins in May 2025, pushed back against critics of his structured playing style by pointing to Brazil’s own golden history as the ultimate blueprint for success.

Carlo Ancelotti to use defensive structure at 2026 World Cup

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“Joga Bonito? Brazil won their last two World Cups by combining talent and defense,” Ancelotti stated during a recent technical briefing.

Carlo Ancelotti and Estevao of the Brazil national team during the second day of training ahead of the World Cup 2026 qualifier against Paraguay || Image credit: Imago

“In 2002, they played with three centre-backs, and in 1994, they used two lines of four to boost Romário.

"The World Cup is won by whoever concedes the least, not whoever scores the most.”

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Despite boasting a frontline featuring Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, Ancelotti believes a "compact" backline is the only way to navigate the high-stakes pressure of a tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

I don’t like being called defensive, but it’s key for the team,” the veteran coach explained.

“Modern tournament football rewards organization over entertainment. A disciplined backline allows our individual brilliance to shine without leaving the team exposed.”

With just over a year until the 2026 kick-off, Ancelotti’s message to the five-time champions is clear: talent gets you to the dance, but "smart, collective defending" is what brings the trophy home.

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