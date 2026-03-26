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World Cup not the same without him — Mbappe calls for ex-teammate to play at 2026 showpiece

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:35 - 26 March 2026
France captain Kylian Mbappe has revealed one player who must be present at the 2026 World Cup.
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Kylian Mbappe believes the 2026 World Cup simply wouldn't be the same without Neymar, especially if it proves to be the Brazilian’s "Last Dance" on the global stage.

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Speaking ahead of the high-profile friendly between France and Brazil, the Real Madrid star spoke candidly about his former PSG teammate.

Mbappe urges Brazil to take Neymar to 2026 World Cup

When asked by Globoesporte whether the current Brazil national team now belongs to Vinicius Jr. or if it still revolves around Neymar, Mbappe offered a diplomatic but firm response.

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"I think it can belong to both," he said with a laugh.

"Vini now needs to take another step with the national team, but Neymar is Neymar. He is a fantastic player.

"The FIFA World Cup is the competition of the stars. All the stars are there, and for me Neymar is one of the greatest. I can't imagine a World Cup without Neymar."

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Mbappe, who spent six seasons alongside Neymar in Paris, expressed full confidence that the 34-year-old, now back playing in Brazil with Santos, will be at peak fitness when the tournament kicks off in North America.

Santos star Neymar | Credit: IMAGO/PA

"For me, Neymar is a player who makes a difference. I played with him, I learned a lot from him. We have to see how he is, but I know him: he will be ready, he will be there," he assured.

The French captain also touched on the upcoming matchup against the Selecao. Despite France’s status as a global powerhouse, Mbappe refused to label his side as the favorites for the clash.

"You can never be the favorite against a team with five stars on their jersey. It's impossible. Brazil is the greatest power in football.

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"For us, it is an opportunity to show our quality and prepare to win the World Cup 2026," he explained.

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