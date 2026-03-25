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I'm responsible — Kylian Mbappe clarifies wrong knee diagnosis controversy

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:54 - 25 March 2026
Kylian Mbappe has properly addressed the claims that Real Madrid's medical staff botched the assessment of his knee injury.
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France international Kylian Mbappe has further clarified the controversy surrounding his injured knee, reiterating that the story circulating that the Real Madrid medical staff erroneously examined the wrong appendage was false. 

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What Mbappe said 

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with France after having recently returned from a knee injury, which kept him out for weeks.

He spoke in a press conference ahead of their friendly against Brazil tomorrow, March 26th, when he debunked the rumours circulating for the second time.

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He first clarified on Monday in Paris, terming the reports false. This time, he took responsibility for the story spreading like wildfire due to his avoiding media correspondence.

“The information that they examined the wrong knee is not true,” Mbappe told reporters. “I may be indirectly responsible because when you don't speak (to the media), everyone takes advantage of the situation; that's how it is. We've always had clear communication with Real Madrid.”

Before his injury layoff, the forward was enjoying a highly prolific campaign in Spain, registering a staggering 38 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Now back to full fitness, Mbappé has joined Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the current international break. He is expected to lead Les Bleus as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two friendlies in the United States: against Brazil at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 26, and against Colombia on Sunday, March 29.

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