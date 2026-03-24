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Mbappe addresses rumours Real Madrid doctors assessed wrong knee
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has shut down wild rumours claiming that Real Madrid's medical officers cleared him to play after mistakenly assessing the wrong knee.
Speaking in Paris on Monday, he cleared the air about the ongoing narratives in French media alleging that a misdiagnosis of the wrong leg by club doctors had exacerbated his condition and nearly jeopardised his World Cup hopes.
Setting the record straight, the 27-year-old said, "My knee is fine, much better. It’s healing quite well, even though I know there’s been a lot of speculation and false claims have been made,” he said, per Goal.
“That’s the life of a top-level athlete; we’re used to people saying things without checking them or without any factual basis.”
Mbappé ready for Brazil and Colombia
Mbappé has declared himself fit to participate for France in the international break, despite his lacklustre substitute appearances for Real Madrid since his return from injury.
He made a substitute appearance in Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Manchester City before coming on in the 64th minute of a 3-2 La Liga victory over local rivals Atlético Madrid on Sunday.
Before his injury layoff, the forward was enjoying a highly prolific campaign in Spain, registering a staggering 38 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.
Now back to full fitness, Mbappé has joined Didier Deschamps’s France squad for the current international break. He is expected to lead Les Bleus as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with two friendlies in the United States: against Brazil at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 26, and against Colombia on Sunday, March 29.