Ademola Lookman hits 9th goal of the season to help Atletico sink Girona

Atletico Madrid defeated relegation-threatened Girona 1-0 thanks to a match-winning strike by Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman.

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Ademola Lookman stars to push Girona closer to relegation

Lookman struck in the 21st minute, tapping home after Antoine Griezmann squared the ball across goal.

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This was Lookman's 9th goal since joining Atletico from Atalanta at the winter transfer deadline.

It was a deserved lead for Atlético, who had been largely in control. Girona created several good chances in the first half, most notably through Bryan Gil and Viktor Tsygankov, but were repeatedly denied by Jan Oblak’s excellent goalkeeping.

Despite a spirited second-half effort, Girona failed to find an equaliser, and the defeat extended their winless run to seven matches.