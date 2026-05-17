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William Osula: Super Eagles-eligible star breaks 8-year record in Newcastle win

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:29 - 17 May 2026
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Newcastle United striker William Osula continued his impressive rise with a sensational brace against West Ham United.
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William Osula is enjoying a terrific breakout season at Newcastle.

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The 22-year-old striker scored a brace as Eddie Howe's men dismantled West Ham 3-1 at St James' Park on Sunday, pushing the Hammers to the brink of Premier League relegation.

Osula breaks longstanding Newcastle record

Osula broke a significant club record in Sunday's impressive win, becoming the youngest player to score a brace for Newcastle in a Premier League match since March 2018.

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His performances this season have opened up the conversation around his international future.

William Osula to Super Eagles still on track

The Nigerian Football Federation has reportedly contacted Osula, looking to convince the striker to switch allegiance from Denmark to the Super Eagles.

Born in Copenhagen to a Danish mother and a Nigerian father, Osula remains eligible to switch despite representing Denmark at youth level, because he has not yet made a competitive senior appearance for the Danes.

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He was called up to the Danish squad in March but did not play a single minute, leaving the door firmly open.

Denmark's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup further removes a potential obstacle in convincing the striker to join Eric Chelle's team.

There is no doubt that Victor Osimhen remains the country's undisputed first choice, but Chelle's tactical flexibility and willingness to play with two strikers could give Osula a chance to thrive alongside the Galatasaray forward.

Osula has scored 5 goals in his last 6 games for the Magpies, and Nigeria could do far worse than a physical, clinical young striker already breaking records in the Premier League.

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