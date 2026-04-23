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Nigeria vs Denmark: NFF contact Newcastle star William Osula over Super Eagles switch

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:09 - 23 April 2026
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly approached Newcastle United star William Osula to convince the striker to switch from Denmark to the Super Eagles.
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Osula, 22, joined Newcastle from Sheffield United, and despite spending much of the current season as a rotational option, has truly come into his own over the past few weeks.

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The striker has been in fine form, scoring crucial goals for the Magpies, including a memorable winner against Manchester United that cemented his status as one of the Premier League’s rising stars.

After representing Denmark at various youth levels, Osula recently elected to represent the Danes at the senior international level.

William Osula

However, despite being called up for their March fixtures, he failed to play a single minute, leaving the door open for a potential change in allegiance.

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NFF chasing William Osula for Super Eagles

Osula, who was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, to a Danish mother and a Nigerian father, is eligible to play for Nigeria, and the NFF are keen to capitalize on his current "uncapped" status.

According to Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, the interest from West Africa is becoming increasingly serious. Writing on X, Abolhosseini noted:

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"William Osula has been contacted by the Nigerian Football Federation through his background, who want the bomber from Newcastle to represent the African country instead of Denmark.

"He was selected for the Danish national team in March, but did not make his debut."

While Nigeria currently boasts an abundance of attacking talent, including the likes of Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare, and Paul Onuachu, among others, Osula’s unique blend of pace and physical presence makes him an excellent addition at that age.

His immense potential suggests he could provide a serious pathway to compete alongside and eventually replace Victor Osimhen as the country's focal point in attack.

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Denmark's failure to qualify for the World Cup also removes a potential obstacle, but it remains to be seen how sucessful Nigeria's attempt will be.

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