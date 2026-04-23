"I want more goals" — Hungry Super Eagles striker Akor Adams opens up on set target

The Nigerian forward opens up about a season of highs, unmet personal targets, and the pressure of a relegation fight, while tonight's trip to Levante looms large.

Nigerian forward Akor Adams has had a season that is difficult to neatly categorise. Eight goals and three assists in LaLiga. A nomination for the LaLiga African MVP award alongside 19 others.

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A decisive winner against Atletico Madrid, Ademola Lookman's side, which announced him on Europe's biggest stage. And yet, Sevilla sit 17th, one point above the relegation zone, and Adams himself refuses to call it a successful campaign.

That kind of honesty is rare. In an exclusive interview made possible by LaLiga, the 26-year-old Super Eagles striker spoke without the usual polish of a media-trained response.

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On his targets and the season so far

Asked about his best and low moments this season and if he has already achieved the set target for the season, Adams was clear and exhaustive with his answer.

Akor Adams has contributed 11 goals this season for Sevilla.

"No, I wouldn't say I've achieved my set target for the season because as much as I have personal goals, I also build my goals around the team, around where we finish in the league,’ he stated.

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“And we are still working on that. So in a couple of weeks, we'll see how things are going. Personally, I want to score more goals and create more assists to help the team. And yeah, that's my goal. Yes, I've had high moments. And I'm grateful the low moments are not as much as the high. So it's been good," he added.

The answer tells you a lot about how Adams is wired. He did not dodge the question or retreat into generic footballer-speak. He acknowledged that individual numbers mean little if the team ends up in the Segunda Division and that tension is exactly what has defined his season.

Adams wants more goals.

The numbers are genuinely impressive for a player, if you compare him to his fellow Africans and MVP nominees. Eleven goal contributions in a struggling LaLiga side, one that has spent much of the campaign fighting for survival, reflects real quality.

His winner against Atletico Madrid last time out was the kind of goal that shifts how a club's fanbase views a player. But Adams knows one result and one goal do not make a season, which is why he is pushing for more.

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Why tonight matters - Sevilla vs Levante

Sevilla sit 17th - just one point clear of the relegation zone.

A win could be decisive in securing LaLiga survival for another season.

Adams arrives in form, fresh off his Atletico Madrid winner.

Levante are the opponents, a winnable game on paper, but nothing is guaranteed in a relegation fight.

Every goal Adams scores now carries double weight: personal targets and the club's survival.

For the Super Eagles, the bigger picture is what Adams' LaLiga season means for his international standing. Nigeria already have quality up front, but a striker who is regularly contributing at this level of European football, and doing so honestly, under real pressure, is exactly the kind of profile that strengthens a squad.

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His LaLiga African MVP nomination, alongside 19 other continental standouts, underlines that his performances are being noticed by the Spanish league.