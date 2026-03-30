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Where to vote Super Eagles star Akor Adams as 2026 LaLiga African MVP — Official link revealed

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 15:03 - 30 March 2026
How to vote for Akor Adams in LaLiga African MVP award 2026
The Sevilla striker has 7 goals and 3 assists in LaLiga this season, scored against Barcelona, and is now nominated alongside clubmate Chidera Ejuke for the SPORTY LaLiga African MVP. Voting is open until May 10.
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Akor Adams is having a season that nobody quite predicted. 12 months ago he was finding his feet at Sevilla after a mid-season move from Montpellier.

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Now he is the club's top scorer in LaLiga, a nominee for the most prestigious African individual award in Spanish football, and he just scored for the Super Eagles against Iran in Turkey. Nigeria's quiet striker is not so quiet anymore.

Adams has registered 7 goals and 3 assists across 24 LaLiga appearances this season, making him Sevilla's leading scorer in the league.

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Among those goals is a strike in a 4-1 victory over Barcelona, the kind of scalp that gets you talked about in Spain. He has been consistent rather than spectacular, which is exactly what Sevilla needed from a striker they paid €5 million for and handed the number nine shirt.

Akor Adams with the iconic pose || Image credit: Imago
Akor Adams with the iconic pose || Image credit: Imago

That form has earned him a nomination for the 2025/26 SPORTY LaLiga African MVP award, now in its fifth edition. Nigeria is the only country with two players from the same club on the shortlist, with Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke joining Adams among the 20 nominees. The last Nigerian to win the award was Samuel Chukwueze in 2023.

The competition is serious. Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams is chasing a third consecutive title, while Getafe's Djené Dakonam has played more LaLiga minutes than any other African player this season. 

Ejuke and Akor Adams at Sevilla || Imago
Ejuke and Akor Adams at Sevilla || Imago
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Williams has won this award twice. He is the default pick for anyone not paying attention. Nigerian fans voting in numbers could change that.

How to vote

The winner is decided by a combination of fan votes from across Sub-Saharan Africa and a panel of 25 leading sports journalists from the continent. Fans can cast their votes on MILIGA and stand a chance to win prizes. Full details and prize information for participating voters can be found there. 

Akor Adams celebrates his winner for Sevilla.
Akor Adams has contributed 11 goals this season for Sevilla.
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Voting runs until Sunday, May 10, with the winner announced at a special ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, May 23 coinciding with the final weekend of the LaLiga season.

Adams scored Nigeria's second goal against Iran last Friday. He will be in Antalya for Tuesday's friendly against Jordan. He is doing everything right at club and international level. All that is left is the recognition. Nigerian fans have until May 10 to make sure he gets it.

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Akor Adams Chidera Ejuke LaLiga Nigeria Sevilla
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