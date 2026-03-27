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Iran vs Nigeria: What Akor Adams' goal meant for Nigerians

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:33 - 27 March 2026
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles striker Akor Adams || Image credit: Imago
Akor Adams’ goal against Iran lifts Nigerian spirits as it showcases the Super Eagles’ strength.
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Akor Adams delivered a defining moment for the Super Eagles in their international friendly against Iran. His composed finish in the 51st minute doubled Nigeria’s lead and instantly sparked celebration among fans, turning a routine friendly into a moment of national pride.

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A goal built on chemistry

The move was crafted by Ademola Lookman, whose precise assist set up Adams perfectly to slot home.

The connection between the two players did not go unnoticed, with many fans highlighting the growing attacking chemistry within the team.

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With Victor Osimhen absent, Adams’ goal carried even more importance as it reinforced the belief that the Super Eagles have depth in attack and can still deliver strong performances without their star forward.

Fans react

As expected, Nigerian fans celebrated in their unique style, mixing excitement with humour.

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