Iran vs Nigeria: What Akor Adams' goal meant for Nigerians

Akor Adams’ goal against Iran lifts Nigerian spirits as it showcases the Super Eagles’ strength.

Akor Adams delivered a defining moment for the Super Eagles in their international friendly against Iran. His composed finish in the 51st minute doubled Nigeria’s lead and instantly sparked celebration among fans, turning a routine friendly into a moment of national pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A goal built on chemistry

The move was crafted by Ademola Lookman, whose precise assist set up Adams perfectly to slot home.

51’ GOAL!



Akor Adams doubles our lead with a composed finish after a beautiful assist from Ademola Lookman.



IRN 🇮🇷 0-2 🇳🇬 NGA#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/YC7qcXJCCl — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026

The connection between the two players did not go unnoticed, with many fans highlighting the growing attacking chemistry within the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Victor Osimhen absent, Adams’ goal carried even more importance as it reinforced the belief that the Super Eagles have depth in attack and can still deliver strong performances without their star forward.

Fans react

As expected, Nigerian fans celebrated in their unique style, mixing excitement with humour.

Akor Adams doubles the lead! ⚽️⚽️ Lookman is proving once again why he’s one of the most creative playmakers in Africa right now. At 2-0, the game is ours to lose, but we know football can change in a second. — Web³Opportunities⭐ (@MubarakTanimu7) March 27, 2026

W don do, make u na no score again e get why? — 𝕯𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖔𝖓 𝕬𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖞 (@amandyobasi1) March 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chemistry between Lookman and Akor Adams is becoming a tactical nightmare for opposition defenses. A 2-0 lead in the 51st minute shows a level of clinical finishing and game management we've been waiting to see. 🇳🇬🦅 — Web³Opportunities⭐ (@MubarakTanimu7) March 27, 2026

Yes beat them well well. Fuel cost now. No smile with them at all 😂 — mustapha (@mustaphamusa_) March 27, 2026

They are bombing 💣 IRAN this side guys — @Abby 🇿🇦🎉 (@abby_makgale) March 27, 2026

Una Dey play Iran and Una Dey score reach two? pic.twitter.com/EYFzpzc8sr — Mr M (@MrM66937294) March 27, 2026

Ghanaians make una win ooo cus hmmm pic.twitter.com/7cRiLSsSj5 — BadBoy Zee 🥷🏽💙 (@FlowWithCeezhed) March 27, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement