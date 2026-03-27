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Iran vs Nigeria: How Super Eagles will line up without Osimhen, Bassey against Persian Lions

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:39 - 27 March 2026
As Nigeria face Iran in an international friendly in Turkey, here is how Super Eagles lineup against Persian Lions.
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Iran will take on Nigeria in a high-profile international friendly at the Antalya Stadium on Friday evening.

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Both sides head into the encounter with contrasting narratives: Iran preparing for the World Cup under uncertain conditions, while Nigeria continues its rebuilding journey.

Despite securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran’s build-up has been overshadowed by geopolitical concerns affecting their tournament logistics.

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For Nigeria, the focus is firmly on the future after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking playoff.

Under Eric Chelle, the team is enjoying a six-match unbeaten run and appears to be finding stability. Their third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations further highlights their progress.

Nigeria heads into the game without several key players. Victor Osimhen is sidelined with an injury, while Ola Aina is unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and defender Calvin Bassey have also been left out.

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Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are expected to play a key leadership role, while new faces like Yira Sor and Philip Otele could make their debuts.

Super Eagles possible starting lineup

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Bruno Onyemaechi

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Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka

Forwards: Akor Adams, Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman

This match in Antalya is more than a friendly; it's a directional test for Nigeria, seeking progress and identity, and for Iran, aiming for stability before facing the world stage.

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