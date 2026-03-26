'I can’t buy her a $100,000 Birkin' - Osimhen sparks reactions over viral relationship standards

The Super Eagles star's previous comments about the imbalance in modern relationships is going viral on social media.

Victor Osimhen has once again set social media buzzing after an old interview clip resurfaced, in which the Super Eagles striker laid out his clear expectations for relationships.

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The short clip going viral on X was taken from a 2023 YouTube episode of Flow with Korty titled “I met Victor Osimhen, he dislikes fame”.

What happened?

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

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The clip shows the former Napoli striker relaxing in bed during a candid conversation with host Korty EO. In the relaxed, light-hearted moment, Osimhen opens up about what he looks for in a partner.

“I don’t care about looks o… They say table, table… bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything o… a birkin bag for a girl… 100k+ right? …and when it’s my turn, you’re telling me ‘a king is born today’.”

“I don’t care about looks. I can’t buy you a Birkin bag of $100k dollars (for your birthday) and you now tell me ‘a king is born today’ when it’s my own birthday” -Victor Osimhen 😹😹😹



Everybody is seeing the light.

Those years of gaslighting are over.

pic.twitter.com/ZBGYKcOyZZ — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) March 26, 2026

The 27-year-old Super Eagles star did not specify whether the “100k+” referred to dollars, naira, or any other currency.

Victor Osimhen | Instagram

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However, in the world of luxury, a Birkin’s value is dictated by extreme scarcity and the specific materials used.

A standard leather Birkin (like the Togo or Epsom) usually retails for around $13,500 (₦20 million) at a boutique, but because they are so hard to get, they often flip for $25,000 to $35,000 (₦37 million to ₦52 million) on the resale market. These are the entry-level versions that most collectors start with

The Hermès Birkin 25 Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile bag, valued at a staggering ₦732 million (£330,000) | Credit: SACALAB

When you reach the “100k” mark, you are entering the 'Exotic' tier. This price point is reserved for bags made from Crocodile, Alligator, or Ostrich skin, often featuring gold or diamond-encrusted hardware.

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At roughly ₦148 million, these pieces aren’t just fashion accessories; they are treated as serious financial assets that often appreciate in value.

What Osimhen emphasised was the importance of mutual effort: he’s not interested in one-sided relationships where he provides luxury gifts while receiving minimal reciprocity in return.

Internet reacts

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The resurfaced video has triggered thousands of reactions online, with many praising the 26-year-old striker for speaking openly about balanced partnerships and “bringing something to the table.” Here are some reactions from X

Others have debated the practicality of his example, especially given his status as one of Africa’s highest-paid footballers.

I’m glad men of these generation are beginning to wake up



Say No to broke women — MR OLA (@onlineguru__) March 26, 2026

A king is born when my papa no be Igwe lol 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q6OSIMpxYD — Amadioha (@Amadioha273668) March 26, 2026

😂 Finally, someone said it! A Classic case of relationship imbalance. pic.twitter.com/7dGGTjeobA — Chief & Queen (@LyfAcrosBorders) March 26, 2026

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Victor Osimhen’s statement is a perfect reality check. Men are finally speaking up against this kind of imbalance. — Anthony (@Uareborntoshine) March 26, 2026