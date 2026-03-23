Victor Osimhen: Highest-Paid Super Eagles Star Spends Over ₦81 MILLION on a Cessna Private Jet Every Time He Returns to "His Miami"

Pulse Sports delves deep into the staggering costs incurred by Victor Osimhen for his private trips in 2026.

In the world of football, few stars bridge the gap between European elite performance and African grassroots loyalty as seamlessly as Victor Osimhen.

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While his exploits on the pitch for Galatasaray continue to dominate Turkish headlines, it is his lifestyle off the clock, specifically his transcontinental weekend shuttles that is currently setting social media ablaze.

Super Eagles and Galatasaray talsman Victor Osimhen|| Imago

The discourse reached a fever pitch following Osimhen’s recent appearance on a livestream with popular content creator Carter Efe.

When questioned about his frequent returns to Nigeria, the 2023 African footballer of the Year was unapologetically candid about his affinity for home.

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“I love my country a lot. I love Nigeria. I grew up in Lagos. Many times, after the season I always come back to Lagos to have fun. For me, it’s always an honour to come to Nigeria, mostly Lagos. I really love it here. Lagos na my Miami. So anytime I have two three days off, I dey alway fly jet come chill small," Osimhen said.

“I love my Nigeria a lot. I grew up in Lagos, and after every season I always come back to have fun. it’s always an honor to be in Nigeria, especially Lagos. I really love it here. Lagos is my Miami.”



- Victor Osimhen responds after Carter Efe asked why he always come back to… pic.twitter.com/oMtRGX2RYM — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 21, 2026

This "Lagos is my Miami" mantra isn’t just talk. For Osimhen, the 4,600km journey from Istanbul to the streets of Lagos has become a routine commute, powered by a sophisticated aviation setup that ensures he spends more time chilling and less time in airport lounges.

Revealed: The ₦80M Cessna Private Jet That Brings the Galatasaray Star Home in Style

Galatasaray's goal machine Victor Osimhen || Imago

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Pulse Sports can report that the Cessna Citation Latitude (specifically the Turkish-registered TC-TVH operated by BikiniJet) has become the crown jewel of Victor Osimhen’s elite lifestyle.

As the highest-paid Nigerian footballer on the planet, earning an annual salary of €20 million (₦29.7 Billion) at Galatasaray, Osimhen’s 'burn rate' in the sky matches his output on the pitch.

TC-TVH Cessna Citation Latitude by BikiniJets |Credit: Aviapages

While general market estimates from Mercury Jets suggest a baseline of $5,000 (₦6,750,000) per hour, specialized calculators from Paramount Business Jets place the Citation Latitude’s charter rate closer to $5,800 (₦7,830,000) per hour once real-time variables are factored in.

This specific aircraft was identified through Osimhen’s own social media presence, where Instagram snaps captured the phenomenal striker boarding the distinctive TC-TVH tail number.

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Osimhen boarding the Cessna Citation Latitude |Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

While he has been spotted in various other private aircraft, this particular Citation Latitude remains the one most accurately linked to his frequent transcontinental sprints.

Osimhen boarding the Cessna Citation Latitude |Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

Flight planning data for the 2,481 nautical mile journey between Istanbul and Lagos indicates a flight time of approximately six-and-a-half hours, made possible by the Latitude's high-speed cruise of 446 knots.

As a result, the total bill for this trip usually costs between $45,000 (₦60.75 million) and $60,000 (₦81 million).

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Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

This represents a more efficient sprint than his time at Napoli, where Pulse Sports previously tracked his travel costs at roughly $71,500 (₦114.4 million) for a one-way trip on a larger Falcon 2000 that required a fuel stop.

Despite viral social media rumors claiming Osimhen purchased a $15 million USD Gulfstream customized with a "VO9" logo, these reports are demonstrably false.

Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

There is no record of such an acquisition in official aviation registries, and the Nigeria international continues to utilize high-end charters. To purchase a brand-new Cessna Citation Latitude outright, valued at approximately $19 million (₦25.6 Billion), would require nearly 86% of Osimhen’s total annual take-home pay.

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Cessna Citation Latitude | Credit: Facebook

However, ownership is only the first hurdle. Beyond the initial sticker price, an owner must account for an estimated $2.4 million USD (₦3.2 Billion) in annual fixed and variable operating costs, including crew salaries, insurance, and hangarage.

When framed against his €384k (₦519.2 Million) weekly earnings, the cost of simply maintaining the aircraft would consume roughly six weeks of his total salary every year, regardless of whether the plane ever leaves the tarmac.

By opting for high-end charters like the TC-TVH, the 27-year-old star effectively enjoys the utility of a $19m asset for just 0.27% of his annual income per trip. This 'pay-as-you-go' model allows the Super Eagles star to maintain the peak physical benefits of a low-altitude cabin and a stand-up flat floor without the long-term liability of aircraft depreciation.

Osimhen is the highest-paid Super Eagles player in 2026 | Instagram (@victorosimhen9)

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For a player at the height of his earning power, this strategy ensures that his ₦81 million-per-trip investment is directed solely toward performance and privacy, leaving his broader capital free for the diversified investments that define a lasting financial legacy.

The aircraft features a 6-foot-tall flat floor for standing comfort and typically accommodates 8 to 9 passengers. It also boasts a specialized low cabin altitude system designed to reduce jet lag; critical for a striker expected to perform immediately upon arrival.

Interior of the midsize Cessna Citation Latitude | Aviapages

Interior of the midsize Cessna Citation Latitude | Aviapages

Inside TC-TVH, Osimhen enjoys Clairity™ cabin management for smartphone-controlled environments, high-speed Wi-Fi, and plush leather seats that recline into a flat berthable position.

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The aircraft's clean-sheet design features a 6-foot-tall flat floor and typically accommodates 8 to 9 passengers | Aviapages