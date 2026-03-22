‘I'm not new to this kind of thing’ - Osimhen claims his forearm fracture is a minor case compared to other injuries

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has addressed his recent forearm fracture, insisting he has overcome far more serious injuries in his career.

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The incident occurred following a collision with defender Ibrahima Konate, which forced Osimhen to be substituted at halftime.

Medical examinations later confirmed a fracture, which may necessitate surgery. As a result, he was granted an early leave to return to Nigeria.

He is expected back in Turkey for surgery on his broken forearm that will see him out for up to six weeks.

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Osimhen not bothered about injury

Despite the difficult circumstances, Osimhen remains in high spirits. Reflecting on his situation, he drew a comparison to the severe facial injury he suffered in a 2021 collision with Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar. This incident requires him to wear a protective mask to this day.

"I'm not new to this kind of thing; I have gone through much worse," Osimhen stated. "I have metal plates in my face as a result of a previous collision. Compared to that, this current fracture is a minor case."

While the striker is optimistic, the injury will keep him out of action for several weeks. Upon his return, he will likely need to wear a protective cast on his arm.

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How Osimhen left Liverpool || Imago

Osimhen's absence comes at a critical time for Galatasaray as they navigate the final stretch of their Turkish campaign.

This latest injury is another setback in a challenging season for Osimhen, who has already dealt with hamstring and ankle problems.

He now faces a minimum of one month on the sidelines and could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

The club will have to push forward without their star talisman, hoping other players can step up to fill the void.

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