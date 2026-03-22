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‘I need to have surgery to fix it’ - Osimhen confirms how long he will be on the sideline
Osimhen sustained the injury during the first half of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.
The striker was involved in a heavy collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, which left him in clear distress.
Medical assessments following the match confirmed a fracture in his right forearm. The 27-year-old has since travelled back to Nigeria for a brief rest before the scheduled operation.
Osimhen out for up to six weeks
The Nigerian international confirmed the severity of his injury and the required recovery period during a live social media broadcast with influencer Carter Efe.
"I need to go under the knife," Osimhen stated. "It means I need to have surgery to fix it because my arm is broken. It will take a maximum of five to six weeks. Six weeks at most, and I will be back to football."
Osimhen went into the specifics of his rehab, giving a rough idea of how long it usually takes to recover from that kind of injury.
"Most of the time, it's four weeks, then two weeks for you to train alone, gradually regain your fitness, and then you join the team," he added.
The prolific striker now faces a significant spell on the sidelines, with his return to the pitch contingent on a successful recovery post-surgery.