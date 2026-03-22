‘I need to have surgery to fix it’ - Osimhen confirms how long he will be on the sideline

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has revealed he will undergo surgery on a fractured arm, a setback that is expected to keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striker was involved in a heavy collision with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, which left him in clear distress.

Medical assessments following the match confirmed a fracture in his right forearm. The 27-year-old has since travelled back to Nigeria for a brief rest before the scheduled operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen out for up to six weeks

The Nigerian international confirmed the severity of his injury and the required recovery period during a live social media broadcast with influencer Carter Efe.

"I need to go under the knife," Osimhen stated. "It means I need to have surgery to fix it because my arm is broken. It will take a maximum of five to six weeks. Six weeks at most, and I will be back to football."

Osimhen hurt his hand against Liverpool || Imago

Osimhen went into the specifics of his rehab, giving a rough idea of how long it usually takes to recover from that kind of injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Most of the time, it's four weeks, then two weeks for you to train alone, gradually regain your fitness, and then you join the team," he added.