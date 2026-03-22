‘She is even more attached to the club than I am’ - Osimhen opens up on his daughter's connection with Galatasaray

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has opened up about the unique connection his young daughter shares with Turkish club Galatasaray and its passionate fanbase.

The 27-year-old striker, who is currently playing for the Istanbul giants, was recently seen celebrating with his four-year-old daughter.

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Hailey was on the pitch following a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout match.

The match was an emotional one for Osimhen, as Galatasaray supporters unveiled a tifo honouring his late mother, a gesture that moved the player to tears before kickoff.

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Osimhen speaks on daughter and Galatasaray’s connection

Despite the positive first-leg result, Galatasaray's Champions League journey came to an end at Anfield.

The team suffered a 4-0 defeat in the return leg, a match in which Osimhen sustained a forearm fracture just seven minutes in and was substituted for Leroy Sane.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

The injury requires surgery, but Osimhen has opted to travel to Nigeria first before returning to Turkey for the procedure.

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Speaking from his home during a livestream, the former Napoli forward discussed the deep affection his daughter has developed for the club.

Osimhen thanking the fans || imago

"When you join Galatasaray, you immediately see how they treat players, especially those who give everything for the badge. The love from within the club and from the fans is incredible," Osimhen explained.

He continued, "I felt it the moment I arrived on loan. My daughter is even more attached to the club than I am. After my training sessions, we practice the club's chants and dances together, and she loves it."

"Even though I have to return to Napoli after the loan, the way Galatasaray has treated me and my family has been exceptional," the 2023 CAF Player of the Year added.

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