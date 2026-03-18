Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Salah sets new African record in UCL as Reds trample on Osimhen and teammates

Victor Osimhen was unable to help his team make the quarter-final as they were thrashed by Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the tie in Turkey and needed to overturn the one-goal deficit at Anfield.

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Osimhen played a key role in the first leg, with his attempt leading to Mario Lemina scoring the winning goal.

However, Liverpool showed their true colours at Anfield, putting four goals past Galatasaray to win 4-1 on aggregate.

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As it happened

Arne Slot made four changes from the Liverpool side that drew against Tottenham on Sunday. Jeremie Frimpong is back at right-back, with Dominik Szoboszlai moving up into midfield.

For Galatasaray, Okan Buruk made two changes from the team that beat Liverpool last week, with Davinson Sanchez suspended, so in comes Sacha Boey. Victor Osimhen led the attack for the Lions.

The game started with much intensity from Liverpool, pinning Galatasaray back in their half. Their pressure paid off in the 25th minute when Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a brilliant finish from a corner.

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Salah sets new UCL record || imago

Entering the second half, the Reds scored two quick goals to go 3-1 on aggregate. Hugo Ekitike scored the second before Ryan Gravenberch made it 3-0 on the night.

A few minutes later, Mohamed Salah scored the fourth goal, whipping a beauty into the top corner, with the goal being his 50th Champions League goal, and becoming the first African to reach that feat.

Securing their spot in the next round, Liverpool triumphed over Galatasaray with a 4-0 victory. They are now set to face PSG in the quarter-finals.

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