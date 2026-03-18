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‘That is a bit of an exaggeration’ - Liverpool manager slams Carragher's harsh comment on his players

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:28 - 18 March 2026
Liverpool manager slams Carragher's harsh comment
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hit back at Jamie Carragher's harsh critique, refuting the claim that his squad has become "a team of individuals".
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The club's title defence has faltered, and inconsistent form has placed the manager under increasing pressure. 

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The latest setback, a 1-1 draw at home against Tottenham on Sunday, prompted a scathing analysis from the former Liverpool defender on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

Liverpool also face Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday, trailing by a goal on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 tie. 

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Slot slams Carragher

Carragher stated, "There are lots of things wrong with this Liverpool team. Nothing's working or functioning going forward or defending. But the biggest thing that stands out for me is that Liverpool have lost the press."

He continued, "I've been asking myself all season: is this down to the manager, or is it the profile of the player? I think Liverpool's hierarchy will be sitting there thinking, 'We won the league last season, and when we recruited, we thought we recruited better players than we had before. 'You could argue that, talent-wise, but Liverpool are not a team—they are a team of individuals."

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago
Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher | Imago

Ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Galatasaray, Slot was asked directly about Carragher's comments and mounted a spirited defence of his players.

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"I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season. "This particular one, I disagree with him," Slot asserted. He pointed to a specific moment after Tottenham's equaliser as proof of his team's unity.

"After so many disappointments, it would not have been strange or weird if the players had given up. But they did not," he explained. 

"I can tell you, they had a counter-attack where seven or eight of our players were back in our 18-yard box and we blocked the shot. The resulting corner led to a chance all the way on the other side for Hugo Ekitike."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago
Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago

Slot argued that this resilience disproves Carragher's theory. "A team that has given up, a team of individuals, or a team that does not work together does not show that resilience after our 120th setback this season. That is a bit of an exaggeration, but we have had many."

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While disagreeing on this point, Slot acknowledged the validity of some of Carragher's other observations. 

"I don't know why he said it, what he meant with it... Again, he said a lot of things throughout this season that I agree with because I see similarities. I cannot always say them, but I have seen similar."

Slot will be hoping for a significant turnaround as the Reds fight for two remaining trophies and a vital top-four finish in the league.

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