"Do your research" — Iwobi warns Liverpool to get ready for Osimhen magic

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has warned Liverpool to brace themselves for the magic of Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray head to Anfield for their high-stakes Champions League decider.

Osimhen was the difference-maker in Istanbul, destabilising the Reds' backline during Galatasaray’s 1–0 first-leg win at RAMS Park.

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The 27-year-old striker provided the decisive moment in the first half, soaring to deliver a headed assist for Mario Lemina, who fired home to give the Turkish champions a vital lead.

Osimhen nearly doubled the advantage himself later in the game, only for VAR to rule the strike out for offside.

Iwobi fires Osimhen warning to Liverpool

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Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi celebrate with match-winner, Ademola Lookman. | Imago

Speaking on the Alexander Yaa Digg podcast, Iwobi was quick to praise his international teammate's unique physical profile and his ability to produce match-winning moments.

"Currently, I am watching Liverpool versus Galatasaray, Galatasaray are winning, taking the lead. Shout to Osimhen with the assist," Iwobi said.

"That guy Osimhen Airways. If you do your research on Osimhen Airways, you'll find it's a one-way flight, and it reaches the maximum altitude.

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I'm sure the plane will have a mask on it for him as well. Victor, my guy, always causing teams havoc.”

Since making his permanent move to Istanbul last summer, Osimhen has been a force of nature in Europe. He has already haunted Liverpool once this season, converting a penalty during the league phase to secure a famous win over the Premier League giants.

With an incredible seven goals and three assists in just nine Champions League appearances this term, the former African Footballer of the Year is the clear danger man.

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